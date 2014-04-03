* IDFC's profitability in the near-term to be impacted -
analysts
* Shares in companies that did not get licence slump
* Investors wary about central bank's cautious approach
(Adds quotes, details, updates share movement)
MUMBAI, April 3 Shares in India's IDFC Ltd
surged as much as 8.8 percent on Thursday after the
central bank granted a preliminary bank licence to the
infrastructure sector lender, one of the two firms to get the
approval.
However, shares in other major applicants that did not get
licences at this stage slumped, with LIC Housing Finance
falling as much as 6.7 percent and L&T Finance
Holdings Ltd sinking 10.5 percent. Some analysts
warned that the RBI could go slow in granting more approvals.
The other company to receive a licence from the Reserve Bank
of India on Wednesday, microfinance firm Bandhan Financial
Services, is not listed.
Analysts said IDFC would likely benefit in the long-term
given the opportunities for expansion in a country where about
half of its 1.2 billion people do not have access to formal
banking services.
Shares in the financial firm had already surged 21 percent
since the RBI started reviewing bank licence applicants in
November, as of Wednesday's close, given IDFC's perception as
one of the frontrunners to get the approval.
However, analysts cautioned that IDFC's profitability in the
near-term would likely be impacted. The RBI gave both IDFC and
Bhandan 18 months to fully comply with central bank regulations
before receiving final bank licence approval.
"We expect some run-up in stock price for IDFC in (the)
immediate term, though upside is likely to be capped given
operational challenges," Edelweiss said in a note dated April 2.
During the probation period, IDFC will need to meet all
operational and compliance requirements for Indian lenders,
including bearing the cost of setting up branches.
CAUTIOUS START
The approval of IDFC and Bhandan marks the start of a
cautious experiment for a sector dominated by lethargic state
lenders, many of which are reluctant to expand into rural areas
or towns where banking penetration is low.
No new Indian bank has been formed since Yes Bank
in 2004.
Shares in other companies hopeful of a bank licence slumped.
The central bank said a total of 25 applicants were considered
at this stage, and it would continue the process of approvals on
a regular "on-tap" basis.
However, analysts warn that the next approval could take a
while as the RBI on Wednesday made clear it would move
conservatively. Issuing new bank licences has atracted plenty of
criticism given concerns about whether companies can strictly
separate their retail banking operations from their main
businesses.
India's general elections are set to conclude in May. The
Bharatiya Janata Party, which is leading in opinion polls, has
not clarified its stance on the expansion of the banking sector.
"On-tap approvals are highly unlikely because we will have a
new government soon, and who knows what policies they might
have," said Phani Sekhar, a fund manager at Angel Broking.
IDFC shares were up 1 percent, while LIC Housing shares were
down 1 percent and L&T Finance stock was down 9 percent at 0654
GMT. The benchmark BSE index was down 0.5 percent.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam and
Gopakumar Warrier)