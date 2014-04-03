MUMBAI, April 3 Shares in India's IDFC Ltd
surged 8.7 percent at pre-open trading after India's
central bank on Wednesday granted preliminary licence to the
infrastructure sector lender to set up a new bank.
The approval of licences for IDFC Ltd and Bandhan Financial
Services marks the start of a cautious experiment for a sector
dominated by lethargic state lenders, many of which are
reluctant to expand into rural areas or towns where banking
penetration is low.
No new Indian bank has been formed since Yes Bank
in 2004.
Other companies hopeful of bank licence slumped: LIC Housing
Finance fell 6.7 percent while L&T Finance Holdings
lost 9.2 percent.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)