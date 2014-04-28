MUMBAI, April 28 Shares in India's IDFC Ltd fell as much as 3.2 percent on Monday after the infrastructure lender's January-March quarter net profit halved, lagging consensus estimates.

IDFC reported March-quarter consolidated net profit of 2.58 billion rupees ($42.54 million), compared to 5.26 billion rupees last year, on the back of a jump in provisions and contingencies.

IDFC shares were down 3.1 percent at 0351 GMT, compared with a 0.2 percent fall in the broader NSE index. ($1 = 60.6550 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)