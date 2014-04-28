Wall Street opens higher as govt shutdown averted
Wall Street opened higher on Monday after U.S. Congress negotiators averted a government shutdown later this week by hammering out a federal funding deal late on Sunday.
MUMBAI Shares in IDFC(IDFC.NS) fell as much as 3.2 percent on Monday after the infrastructure lender's January-March quarter net profit halved, lagging consensus estimates.
IDFC reported March-quarter consolidated net profit of 2.58 billion rupees ($42.54 million), compared to 5.26 billion rupees last year, on the back of a jump in provisions and contingencies.
IDFC shares were down 3 percent at 9:23 a.m., compared with a 0.2 percent fall in the broader Nifty.
($1 = 60.6550 rupees)
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)
LONDON Oil edged below $52 a barrel on Monday as rising crude output and drilling in the United States countered OPEC-led production cuts aimed at clearing a supply glut.