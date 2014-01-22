By Karen Freifeld
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 21 Thirteen people were indicted
for swiping credit card and ATM information from gas pumps in
Texas, Georgia and South Carolina, and using the data to steal
more than $2 million using ATMS and banks in New York, Manhattan
District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. announced on Tuesday.
Members of the alleged identity theft ring installed
Bluetooth-enabled skimming devices at the pumps so the data
could be retrieved without removing the devices, Vance said.
The case is the latest evidence of credit card skimming at
gas stations. Similar scams have been reported across the United
States, in states including Florida, Oklahoma and Utah.
In the New York case, the stolen data was encoded onto
forged cards used to withdraw cash at ATMs in Manhattan, Vance
said in a statement.
The cash was then deposited into bank accounts enabling
others to withdraw the money from banks in California and
Nevada, the statement said.
"These defendants are accusing of fueling the fastest
growing crime in the country," Vance said in a statement.
Four of the defendants were first charged in March: Garegin
Spartalyan, 40, Aram Martirosian, 34, and Davit Kudugulyan, 42,
all of Las Vegas, and Hayk Dzhandzhapanyan, 40, of Whittier,
California.
Two of the men were arrested inside ATM vestibules while
withdrawing money from victims' checking accounts, authorities
said.
Lawyers for the men declined comment or could not be reached
for comment.
(Editing by Eric Walsh)