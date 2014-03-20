BOSTON Technology publisher International Data Group said on Thursday Patrick Joseph McGovern, its founder and chairman, has died aged 76.

In 1964, McGovern founded what became IDG, headquartered in Boston and known for publications like Computerworld and PCWorld along with various events and websites.

McGovern's private foundation remains the majority owner of the company.

The company said McGovern died on Wednesday. It did not give a cause of death.

In 2000, McGovern and his wife Lore Harp McGovern made a $350 million gift to create the McGovern Institute for Brain Research at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

