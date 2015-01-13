* Some owners of IDH to float up to 45 pct in London -
statement
* IPO expected to complete in February
* Mideast firms list in UK due to restrictive domestic rules
DUBAI, Jan 13 Integrated Diagnostics Holdings
(IDH), an Egypt-based healthcare diagnostics service provider,
is targeting a value of around $600 million from its planned
listing on the London Stock Exchange, a source familiar with the
matter said on Tuesday.
It is the latest firm from the Middle East to choose the UK
bourse for a flotation in recent years, avoiding more
restrictive regulatory regimes for listing closer to home and,
in the case of Egypt, political turbulence which has had a major
economic impact.
Up to 45 percent of IDH could be listed, should an up to 15
percent over-allotment option be exercised, in an initial public
offering expected to complete in February, the company said in a
statement.
IDH, created by a 2012 merger of Al Mokhtabar and Al Borg
Laboratories, offers pathology and molecular diagnostics,
genetics testing and basic radiology in Egypt, Jordan and Sudan,
and it operated 283 laboratories as of Sept. 30.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) in the first nine months of 2014 was 265.6 million
Egyptian pounds ($37.2 million).
The deal was pre-marketed with a number of potential
investors at the end of 2014 and the feedback was positive
enough to launch the IPO now, a traditionally quiet time for
listings, the informed source said, speaking on condition of
anonymity as the information is not public.
Firms often avoid January for IPOs, preferring to wait until
they have full-year earnings. Recent market volatility linked to
concerns over oil prices and sluggish euro zone growth has
affected many companies' flotation plans. Some have announced
deals now to avoid competition in coming months as the backlog
clears.
Among them are German cable operator Tele Columbus
and Dutch eyewear retailer GrandVision.
Shares being sold in the IDH offering are being provided by
private equity firm Abraaj Group and founding shareholders, who
currently own 38.72 percent and 40.28 percent respectively.
The remaining 21 percent is held by private equity firm
Actis, which bought its holding from Abraaj in December.
Private equity has been the main driver of Middle Eastern
firms listing in London, including Gulf Marine Services,
Al Noor Hospitals and NMC Health, as regulation
makes it difficult to partially exit investments in many other
markets.
Egypt's economic picture has been improving since the
election in May 2014 of former general Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as
president brought in a period of stability.
But the Arab world's most populous state still faces
numerous issues hindering economic growth, such as frequent
power cuts, while investment in stocks has been deterred by
uncertainty over the availability of hard currency to repatriate
profits.
Deutsche Bank and EFG Hermes are
arranging the IDH offering.
($1 = 7.1500 Egyptian pounds)
