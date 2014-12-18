BRIEF-KKR to acquire majority stake in Focus Financial valuing it at about $2 bln
* Focus financial partners to receive significant investment from Stone Point Capital and KKR
Dec 18 IDI SCA :
* Sells its stake in Emeraude International to company management, Acto Mezz and BPI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Focus financial partners to receive significant investment from Stone Point Capital and KKR
* Wintrust financial corporation reports record first quarter 2017 net income, an increase of 19% over prior year