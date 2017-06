April 12 India's natural rubber imports in March surged 265 percent on year to 19,199 tonnes, state-run Rubber Board said in a statement on Thursday, as local tyre makers had signed imports deals earlier this year to cash in on lower prices overseas.

The country's imports in the financial year ended in March stood at a record 205,050 tonnes, compared to 188,337 tonnes a year ago. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)