NEW DELHI Oct 17 India sugar mills are asking the government to provide incentives to make their exports more competitive and trim inventory that has depressed local prices, a senior industry official said on Thursday.

The government sets minimum prices that must be paid to cane farmers and these are now so high that mills now stand to lose money whether they sell in the local market or export.

"We request the government to assist the sugar industry in exporting 3 to 5 million tonnes in the next 8 to 10 months," said Abinash Verma, director general of the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA).

The world's second-biggest sugar producer is set to churn out a surplus for the fourth straight year that started on Oct. 1, partly as a result of the high prices set for farmers.

In the past the federal and state governments assisted mills in exports by paying transport cost from mills to port. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)