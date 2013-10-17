(Adds quotes, details)

By Mayank Bhardwaj and Rajendra Jadhav

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI Oct 17 Indian sugar mills are asking the government to provide incentives to make their white sugar exports more competitive and help them trim stocks of the refined variety that have depressed local prices, a senior industry official said.

Higher exports from the world's second-biggest sugar producer may add to the downward pressure on global prices from bumper production in producer countries such as Brazil and Thailand.

India sets minimum prices that must be paid to cane farmers and these are now so high that mills stand to lose money, whether they sell in the local market or export.

"We request the government to assist the sugar industry in exporting 3 to 5 million tonnes in the next 8 to 10 months," said Abinash Verma, director general of the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA).

In the past the federal and state governments have helped mills by paying transport costs between the mills and port, but it was unclear that government aid would be forthcoming this time.

On the one hand, the government will be keen to ensure the mills can pay farmers higher prices in order to keep these voters happy in the countdown to a general election that must be held by May 2014. On the other hand, it needs to rein in spending and contain its fiscal deficit.

Mills have said they would focus more on raw sugar exports as there is increasing demand for these, especially from refineries that turn raws into whites.

But despite their push for exports of raws in the 2013/14 season that began in October, most mills are saddled with huge stocks of whites. Mills incur extra costs when maintaining large stocks and domestic prices tend to remain soft becuse of large inventories.

The country has plenty of scope to export as it started the new marketing year on Oct. 1 with carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes of whites and is forecast to produce 25 million tonnes this year, higher than local consumption of 23 million tonnes.

UNATTRACTIVE PRICES

But Indian prices are not attractive to global buyers.

"Consistently, Indian sugar was 5 to 10 percent more expensive than supplies from other sources. Freight subsidy can make Indian exports viable," said a Mumbai-based dealer.

Despite mounting inventory, India managed to export only about 300,000 tonnes of whites in the 2012/13 year that ended on Sept. 30, compared with 3.3 million tonnes in the previous year.

"The continuously increasing sugar cane price across the country ... has led to high costs of production for sugar. It has made Indian sugar totally uncompetitive in the international market," the ISMA said in a statement.

Sugar prices in the local market are nearly 10 percent lower than the cost of production, forcing mills to book losses on their accounts and delay cane payments to farmers.

The mills owe farmers 40 billion rupees ($647 million) and now some banks are refusing to fund them.

"Banks have also refused in writing to extend working capital to sugar mills in the 2013/14 season if the sugar cane price is not rationalised," said M Srinivasan, ISMA president.

As the world's biggest sugar consumer is set to churn out a surplus for the fourth straight year, industry has demanded an increase in the import duty to 40 percent from 15 percent.

"The Indian sugar industry is struggling to export the surplus to an unviable global market. There is absolutely no reason whatsoever to allow even 1 kilo of sugar to be imported," ISMA said. ($1 = 61.8625 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Jo Winterbottom and Alan Raybould)