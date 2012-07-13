MUMBAI, July 13 India's tea production in May dropped to 72.5 million kg, down 4.8 percent from a year earlier, the state-run Tea Board said, as unfavourable weather in the top-producing north eastern state of Assam state hampered plucking.

The country's tea production in the first five months of 2012 fell 11.4 percent to 215.8 million kg from a year earlier, the board said in a statement on Friday.

Tea output from Assam is likely to fall 5 percent in 2012 due to a dry spell in the first five months and heavy rains from June, factors that could harden prices further, industry officials said.

The world's second biggest tea producer exports the CTC (crush, tear, curl) tea variety mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the United Kingdom, and the premium orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia.

India's tea production in 2011 rose to a record high of 988.3 million kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)