Aug 7 Shares of iDreamSky Technology Ltd , a mobile gaming company that localizes and distributes popular games such as "Fruit Ninja," "Temple Run" and "Subway Surfers" in China, rose as much as 27 percent in their trading debut.

The company raised $115.5 million after its initial public offering of 7.7 million American Depositary shares were priced at $15 each, above the expected range of $12-$14 per share.

IDreamSky's shares touched a high of $19.05 on the Nasdaq, valuing the company at about $811.3 million.

Credit Suisse, JPMorgan and Stifel were the lead underwriters for the offering. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)