LONDON Global oil demand will grow by less than 1 percent in 2012, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday, cutting its oil growth demand forecast for a sixth consecutive month, citing a weak global economy.

The agency, which provides energy advice to the world's most industrialised nations, cut its global oil demand growth forecast for this year by 250,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 800,000 bpd.

"This month's report dwells on recent economic downgrades, and resultant weaker oil products demand growth for 2012," the IEA said. "This is providing a ceiling for otherwise stubbornly-high crude prices."

The market seems to have "sufficient supply-side flexibility" to deal with the potential impact of international sanctions on Iranian crude supplies, according to the agency.

"Despite these assurances, perceptions of impending supply issues are clearly placing a floor under oil prices for now," it said in its monthly report.

The IEA said OPEC supply rose in January to its highest since October 2008, at 30.9 million bpd. It pointed to a steady ramp up in Libyan production and sustained output from Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

