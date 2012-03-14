LONDON, March 14 Oil supply from non-OPEC
countries will grow less than expected in the first quarter this
year, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday,
leaving its global oil demand growth forecast unchanged.
The agency, which advises industrialised nations on energy
policy, said non-OPEC oil production will rise by 300,000
barrels per day (bpd) In the first quarter of 2012, down from
490,000 bpd in previous forecasts as unplanned shut-ins topped
750,000 bpd.
The agency also downgraded its full year non-OPEC production
growth to 730,000 bpd from 900,000 bpd.
Oil consumption will grow by 800,000 bpd in 2012, but the
IEA warned that high oil prices could stunt the recovery.
"Demand growth will likely remain stunted by weaker economic
prospects, the more so if prices stay high," the IEA said.