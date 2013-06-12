LONDON, June 12 The world is heading for a glut
of refined products as new Asian and Middle East refineries
increase oil processing in a move likely to force less advanced
competitors in developed countries to close, the West's energy
agency said on Wednesday.
The International Energy Agency said in its monthly report
it expected 9.5 million barrels per day (bpd) of new crude
distillation capacity, representing more than a 10th of global
demand, to come on stream in 20132018, substantially more than
the forecast increase in crude production capacity and global
demand growth.
"While Europe's economic woes are taking a toll on demand,
there are mounting signs that China's oil use, like its economy,
may have shifted to a lower gear. Slower growth in demand than
in runs could lead to product stock builds," the IEA said.
The agency said changes would be already felt from the third
quarter of 2013 as global refinery runs may rise by more than 2
million bpd on the back of increased processing by China, Saudi
Arabia and Venezuela.
This spike in crude runs would exceed forecast product
demand growth of 1.7 million bpd, the IEA said.
It also added global crude supply could struggle to keep up
with refining demand because of seasonal maintenance to North
Sea production, Sudan's struggle to resume production, the
annual hurricane season in the U.S. Gulf and risks to Middle
Eastern output due to the Syrian civil war.
Shorter-than-expected crude supply and large refining
volumes would undermine refining margins.
"While that would normally prompt refiners to drop their
throughputs, market participants may not be equally receptive to
such price signals. New refining capacity would likely be the
last to cut back on runs if refining economics turned south,"
the IEA said.
"On the other hand, older plants in mature markets, saddled
with comparatively high costs, might feel the heat. That those
plants should find it increasingly tough to compete is a widely
anticipated outcome of the current downstream restructuring,"
the IEA added.
IRAN EXPORTS SOAR IN MAY
The agency made little change to its global demand and
supply forecasts for this year saying demand would remain
sluggish.
Demand growth is expected to gain momentum through the year,
rising from a low of 215,000 bpd year-on-year in the second
quarter of 2013 to 1.1 million bpd or 1.2 percent year-on-year
by the fourth quarter as the economy strengthens.
Annual global oil consumption is forecast to expand by
785,000 bpd in 2013, to 90.6 million bpd, roughly unchanged
since last month's report.
"Relatively sluggish macroeconomic conditions are expected
to keep a lid on growth in 2013, with absolute declines still
projected across much of the OECD," the IEA said.
Chinese oil demand is now forecast to grow by 3.8 percent,
down from 3.9 percent previously.
On the supply front, the IEA said OPEC crude oil supply rose
in May by 135,000 bpd to 30.89 million bpd, a sevenmonth high,
due to higher output from Saudi Arabia, Iran, the UAE and Kuwait
and despite lower production from Iraq, Libya and Nigeria.
It said OPEC would need to produce only 29.8 million bpd in
the second half of 2013 to balance the market.
Iranian output was largely unchanged in May at 2.68 million
bpd, imports of Iranian oil saw a steep spike in May to 1.39
million bpd from 835,000 in April, the IEA said citing a rise in
supplies to China to 715,000 bpd in May from 370,000 bpd in
April.
"The steep month-on-month change, however, largely reflects
congestion at Chinese ports at end-April, with discharge from
ships delayed until early May," it said.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Christopher
Johnson)