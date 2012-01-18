LONDON Jan 18 Kazakhstan's efforts to provide employment and avert a repeat of last year's strikes by oil workers are likely to raise costs for the national oil company and foreign firms operating there, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday.

Thousands of Kazakh oil workers went on strike for months in 2011 in the country's Mangistau region, demanding a pay rise.

About 2,000 workers were fired, but many were later given temporary jobs with newly created subsidiaries of national oil company KazMunaiGas(KMG), the IEA said.

"President (Nursultan) Nazarbayev will inevitably ensure that further unrest is contained so that it does not damage the country's investment standing or further rattle oil markets," the IEA said in its monthly report.

"This comes at a cost to KMG and to foreign companies operating in Kazakhstan. The creation of new KMG subisidiaries inevitably raises the cost of production and could hinder KMG's ability to fulfil its shareholder obligations."

KMG's exports fell by 37 percent in the third quarter of 2011 due to the strike, although output bounced back later in the year.

The country produced around 1.6 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2011, the IEA said, and output is expected to reach 1.8 million bpd by 2016 and 4 million bpd by 2035.

Danish company Maersk Oil operates the Dunga field near the Mangistau regional capital of Aktau, and Kazakhstan's largest oil producer is the Chevron-led TengizChevroil joint venture, in Atyrau. Both companies said their operations were not affected by the unrest in 2011.

"In sum, although labour unrest could flare up in upcoming months, it is unlikely to spread to the (Atyrau)region where foreign operators have ensured local workers are satisfied," the IEA said.

The IEA said TengizChevroil could increase its current 520,000 bpd of output by 200,000 bpd with government approval, "but not until after 2016."

U.S. company ConocoPhilips and Mubadala, based in the United Arab Emirates, in 2009 signed offshore exploration deals for the Nursultan block, covering 8100 square km (3,100 square miles). KMG is the majority partner in the venture.

The IEA said Phase 1 of the offshore Kashagan oil field, whose development has been delayed for years, "should come online by the end of 2013," potentially adding as much as 370,000 bpd to Kazakhstan's output.

Kazakhstan's economy has benefited from high oil prices, and last year the former Soviet state said it was seeking $100 billion in foreign investment in the next decade in hopes of becoming a leading emerging market by 2020.