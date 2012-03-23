NEW DELHI, March 23 The Iran dispute is unlikely to disrupt global oil supplies and there is no need to release oil from the strategic storage as of now, a senior official at the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday.

Maria van der Hoeven, executive director at the IEA, is attending the Asia Gas Partnership Summit in the Indian capital.

