Germany, California to tackle climate change together
BERLIN, June 10 Germany is teaming up with California to cooperate on tackling climate change following the U.S. government's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement.
NEW DELHI, March 23 The Iran dispute is unlikely to disrupt global oil supplies and there is no need to release oil from the strategic storage as of now, a senior official at the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday.
Maria van der Hoeven, executive director at the IEA, is attending the Asia Gas Partnership Summit in the Indian capital.
The IEA sets energy policies and manages stockpile for developed nations. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
BERLIN, June 10 Germany is teaming up with California to cooperate on tackling climate change following the U.S. government's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement.
IRAQ'S LUHAIS OILFIELD PRODUCTION CAPACITY TO INCREASE BY 20K BPD TO 120K BPD IN FEW MONTHS, OIL MINISTRY SAYS