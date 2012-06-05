* Near triple digit oil price increases risk of further
slowdown
* IEA hopes for further fall in oil price
* Slowing economy could result in marked fall in oil demand
growth
By Simon Webb
KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 Oil prices near $100 a
barrel are still a threat to a slowing global economy that is
likely to consume less fuel than the International Energy Agency
(IEA) had forecast, the IEA's executive director said on
Tuesday.
Brent crude this week dropped to a 16-month low
below $96 a barrel before recovering to around $99, well off a
peak of more than $128 in March but not low enough to stimulate,
rather than hinder growth, Maria van der Hoeven said.
"Let's be honest, we still confront a situation of near
triple digit oil prices," Van der Hoeven told reporters at a
news conference in the Malaysian capital.
"This is placing a huge burden on budgets and that's
contributing to the risk of further economic slowdown."
Increased supply from OPEC producers had helped ease the
price, she said. The fall was important, she said, but producers
and consumers could not yet claim victory in taming the oil
price.
"I do hope the price will come down," she told Reuters on
the sidelines of an industry conference. "The market is well
supplied, producers are supplying more than demand."
OPEC output in May hit its highest levels since 2008, as
Saudi Arabia kept production high despite the fall in prices.
Top oil producer Saudi Arabia pumped an extra 100,000 bpd in
May, a Reuters survey of OPEC output found, taking output to
10.10 million bpd, the highest in decades.
Saudi Arabia has said it is targeting an oil price around
$100 a barrel, but is unlikely to throttle back on output just
yet.
More comfortable inventory levels in consuming countries
were enough to offset any concerns that rising Saudi output left
less spare capacity in global oil production to meet any
surprise supply outages, Van der Hoeven said.
"Of course it's a trade-off between spare capacity and more
comfortable consumer stocks," she told Reuters. "Producers have
clearly made every effort to ensure there is sufficient supply
to the market."
A slowdown in economic activity in China, India and Europe
could lead to global growth in fuel consumption coming in a lot
weaker than the 800,000 barrels per day that the IEA has
forecast for 2012, Van der Hoeven said.
"Oil demand growth could be markedly weaker than our base
case assumption," she said, declining to give a new estimate of
global demand growth for the year ahead of the release of the
IEA's monthly oil market report next week.
IRAN, INVENTORIES
It was too soon to say if there was enough oil on the market
to meet the disruption to Iranian exports caused by U.S. and
European Union sanctions, she said.
The sanctions aim to cut Iran's oil income and force the
country to halt its nuclear programme, which the West suspects
is aimed at developing weapons.
The IEA was ready to coordinate a release of oil from
strategic stocks, she said, if a serious disruption in supplies
made it necessary.
Leaders of the Group of Eight major economies raised the
pressure on Iran last month by signalling their readiness to tap
into emergency oil stockpiles quickly this summer if tougher new
sanctions on Tehran threaten to strain supplies.
The G8 put the IEA -- the West's energy adviser responsible
for coordinating reserves -- on standby for action in the
clearest sign yet that U.S. President Barack Obama is winning
support for tapping government-held oil stocks for the second
time in two years.
