* Highlights OPEC supply challenges, cuts Iraq oil forecast
* Sees peak in global oil demand growth coming after 2015
* Says shale oil to make some impact outside U.S. by 2019
* China may overtake U.S. as top crude importer in 2014
(Adds details, IEA comment from paragraph 2, link to graphic)
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, June 17 Iraq's oil growth targets look
increasingly at risk, the International Energy Agency said, as
threats to supplies from political instability and violence grow
just as demand is picking up due to a stronger global economy.
Iraq is the second-largest producer in OPEC and its northern
exports have been offline since March. OPEC output has also
been hit by unrest in Libya, sanctions on Iran and oil theft in
Nigeria.
"Within OPEC, Iraq remains the main source of most of the
expected capacity growth, but this expansion looks increasingly
at risk," Maria van der Hoeven, the IEA's executive director,
wrote in the report's Foreword.
Still, the adviser to the United States and other
industrialised countries also said in its Medium Term Oil Market
Report on Tuesday that global growth in oil demand may start to
slow down by the end of this decade due partly to high prices,
and shale oil would start to spread outside the United States.
Oil prices jumped to almost $115 a barrel last week,
the highest since September, as advances by Sunni insurgents in
Iraq raised concern that more of the country's supply could be
disrupted.
At present, the agency expects OPEC to increase its
production capacity by 2.08 million barrels per day (bpd) - to
37.06 million bpd by 2019. More than 60 percent of the growth is
expected to come from Iraq.
The report contrasts with the IEA's previous medium-term
update in May 2013, which forecast U.S. shale oil would help
meet most of the world's new oil demand, leaving little room for
OPEC to lift output without risking lower prices.
Now, the IEA expects world oil demand in 2014 to average
92.76 million bpd, 960,000 bpd more than expected in May 2013.
Global demand growth will accelerate to 1.42 million bpd next
year from 1.32 million bpd in 2014, it said.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will
need to pump more oil than expected in the previous medium-term
report, the IEA said, raising its forecast of demand for OPEC
crude plus inventories by 900,000 bpd to 30.1 million bpd in
2014.
"Oil markets are in many ways tighter today than they were
at the onset of the U.S. shale and tight oil boom, and
considerably tighter than they were a year ago," the IEA said.
WATCHING IRAQ CLOSELY
The Paris-based IEA also coordinates the use of strategic
oil reserves held by its members in case of supply shocks.
Van der Hoeven said on a conference call the latest violence
in Iraq had not cut its supply, although the agency was keeping
an eye on developments there.
"We will continue to monitor the situation closely and keep
in close touch with our members, ready to respond in the event
of a major disruption in physical supplies of oil," she said. It
last tapped the stocks in 2011 during the Libyan war.
In the report, the IEA cut its estimate of Iraq's oil
production capacity growth by 470,000 bpd, and now expects
capacity to reach 4.54 million bpd by 2019 - much lower than the
Iraqi government's plan of up to 9 million bpd by 2020.
While highlighting production risks in OPEC, the IEA also
said shale oil would make an impact outside the United States
before the end of the decade, with 650,000 bpd of supplies
coming by 2019 from Canada, Russia and Argentina.
But the IEA also questioned whether other countries looking
to develop shale had the combination of above- and below-ground
advantages that enabled the U.S. supply boom, and said that U.S.
output growth would tail off.
Underlining the steady shift of oil demand growth to Asia,
the IEA said China would overtake the United States as the
world's top crude oil importer as soon as this year.
After 2015, the IEA sees a slowdown in global oil demand
growth further down the road, citing environmental concerns and
cheaper alternatives to oil.
"While 'peak demand' for oil, other than in mature
economies, may still be many years away, peak oil demand growth
for the market as a whole is already in sight," it said.
