* IEA raises 2015 demand growth forecast by 90,000 bpd
* Says unexpected demand strength may not last
* OPEC output surges in March, may be sustained in April
By Alex Lawler and Christopher Johnson
LONDON, April 15 World oil markets may take
longer to tighten than expected due to a surge in OPEC supply
and a potential rise in Iranian exports, even as demand shows
signs of strength, the International Energy Agency said on
Wednesday.
The agency raised its forecast for global oil demand growth
in 2015 for a second consecutive month, citing strong pockets of
consumption in Europe, India and the United States.
Oil prices have halved from above $115 a barrel last
June due to ample supply, in a decline that deepened after the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries chose to
defend market share rather than cut output.
Global oil demand is rising faster than projected, but so is
supply, and the IEA, which advises industrialised countries on
energy policy, rolled back its prediction of when the market
would tighten.
"Recent developments thus may call into question past
expectations that supply and demand responses would tighten the
market from mid-year on," the IEA said in its monthly report.
OPEC production surged to 31.02 million barrels per day
(bpd) in March, almost a two-year high, led by Saudi Arabia.
Saudi oil output rose by 390,000 bpd in March to 10.1
million bpd, its highest since September 2013, confirming
industry reports of a surge in production as the kingdom meets
domestic demand and bolsters its global market share.
Saudi output is likely to keep rising, analysts say,
reducing global spare production capacity. London-based
consultancy Energy Aspects said this week Saudi crude production
could reach a record 11 million bpd this summer.
Iranian oil production could rise sharply if economic
sanctions are removed from the Islamic Republic.
"Advances in talks on Tehran's nuclear programme not only
call into question past working assumptions on future Iranian
output, but may already have encouraged other producers to hike
supply and stake out market share ahead of Iran's potential
return," the IEA said.
In previous reports, the IEA predicted the oil market would
rebalance in the second half of 2015, as North American supply
growth slows and lower prices help boost demand.
DEMAND GROWTH FORECAST RAISED
The IEA raised its forecast for growth in world oil use this
year by 90,000 bpd to 1.08 million bpd, bringing demand in 2015
to an average of 93.60 million bpd.
It said consumption may falter in some areas but OPEC
production was likely to stay high and could even rise further
in April.
The agency left its forecast of demand for OPEC crude in
2015 unchanged at 29.50 million bpd, pointing to a rising supply
surplus if OPEC keeps the same output.
The IEA said Iran's framework agreement with six world
powers over its nuclear programme could open the way for Tehran
to increase its share of the world oil market.
Iran could pump as much as 3.6 million bpd within months of
sanctions being lifted, up from 2.8 million bpd in March, it
said. Iran has around 30 million barrels in storage on tankers
that could be shipped quickly.
"Substantially higher production is unlikely before next
year, but Tehran could, in theory, raise exports out of floating
storage before then," the IEA said.
