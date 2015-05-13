(Adds details)
By Dmitry Zhdannikov and Christopher Johnson
LONDON May 13 A global oil glut is building as
OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia pumps near record highs in an attempt
to win a market-share battle against stubbornly resistant U.S.
shale production, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on
Wednesday.
The West's energy watchdog said in a monthly report that
although higher-than-expected oil demand was helping to ease the
glut, growth in global oil consumption was far from spectacular.
As a result, signs are emerging that the crude oil glut is
shifting into refined products markets, which could make a
recent rally in oil prices unsustainable.
"Despite tentatively bullish signals in the United States,
and barring any unforeseen disruption elsewhere, the market's
short-term fundamentals still look relatively loose," said the
IEA, which coordinates energy policies of industrial nations.
Global oil production exceeds demand by around 2 million
barrels per day, or over 2 percent, following spectacular growth
in U.S. shale production and OPEC's decision last year not to
curtail output in a bid to force higher-cost U.S. producers to
cut theirs.
As a result, benchmark Brent oil prices more than
halved from June 2014 to $46 per barrel in January. They have
since rebounded to around $65, however, on fears of a steep
slowdown in U.S. production growth.
"In the supposed standoff between OPEC and U.S. light tight
oil (LTO), LTO appears to have blinked. Following months of cost
cutting and a 60 percent plunge in the U.S. rig count, the
relentless rise in U.S. supply seems to be finally abating," the
IEA said.
But it added that the recent oil price rebound was giving
U.S. producers a new lease on life.
"Several large LTO producers have been boasting of achieving
large reductions in production costs in recent weeks. At the
same time, producer hedging has reportedly gone steeply up, as
companies took advantage of the rally to lock in profits," the
IEA said.
"It would thus be premature to suggest that OPEC has won the
battle for market share. The battle, rather, has just started."
Despite a certain slowdown in U.S. oil output growth, global
crude supply was up by a staggering 3.2 million bpd in April
year-on-year, the IEA said.
Beyond high OPEC production, the IEA cited strong
performance of non-OPEC countries including Russia, Brazil,
China, Vietnam and Malaysia.
The IEA lifted its 2015 forecast for non-OPEC supply growth
by 200,000 bpd since last month's report, saying non-OPEC
producers will contribute 830,000 bpd of additional supplies in
2015.
GLUT IN REFINED PRODUCTS
The IEA left its 2015 oil demand growth forecast broadly
unchanged from last month at 1.1 million bpd, to 93.6 million
bpd, up from 0.7 million in 2014.
It said an improving economic outlook for Europe was offset
by reduced expectations for oil demand growth in the former
Soviet Union, the Middle East and Latin America.
In another bearish sign for oil prices, U.S. product stocks
built counter-seasonally in March, and China posted record-high
distillate builds, the IEA said.
"Preliminary data show OECD-wide product stocks stopped
drawing and swung into growth in April. More such builds may
follow as global demand goes through a seasonal soft patch and
refining activity increases worldwide," it said.
Adding to the bearishness, the IEA said it saw little sign
of OPEC curtailing its output in the next month, saying
early soundings suggested the producer group will sustain rates
at around 31 million bpd during May.
"Bucking the global trend, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the UAE
are all raising their rig count and expanding their drilling
programs. Iraq and Libya, meanwhile, continue to raise
production against all odds. And Iranian supplies hit their
highest since July 2012," it said.
April marked the 12th consecutive month in which OPEC
production ran above the group's self-imposed 30 million bpd
supply target and was up nearly 1.4 million on the year before
as top exporter Saudi Arabia held flows above 10 million.
The IEA said it cut its call on OPEC crude by 0.3 million
bpd to 30 million bpd for the second half of 2015 due to upward
revisions to non-OPEC supply growth.
(Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Dale Hudson)