* Stockpiles building globally, offering supply cushion
* Big cut in oil demand forecasts, particularly for China
* Geopolitical tensions could provide floor to prices
* Iranian exports may start picking up after July plunge
By Christopher Johnson and Dmitry Zhdannikov
LONDON, Aug 10 Oil demand will rise more slowly
than expected in China, Europe and the United States next year
as economic growth falters, pushing up stockpiles of fuel and
offering some relief to consumers facing high prices.
The West's energy watchdog, the International Energy Agency
(IEA), said on Friday it had cut its estimates of oil use
worldwide for several years, trimming its 2013 demand forecast
by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the light of a "worrying
slowdown" in global economic activity.
Much of this decline is due to a deceleration in economic
growth in China, which will consume much less oil this year and
next, the IEA said in its monthly oil market report.
"Lower economic growth is feeding through to slower oil
demand all round," said David Fyfe, head of the IEA's markets
division. "Global inventories have risen, and the oil market
looks comfortably supplied."
The IEA report echoed pessimistic forecasts this week by the
U.S. government and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries (OPEC).
The three top energy market forecasters all say output of
crude oil has exceeded demand by a wide margin in the first half
of this year, filling up stocks of oil and offering a sizeable
cushion to cope with any unexpected shock to supplies.
This should help balance the impact on oil prices of
political tensions such as the stand-off between the West and
Iran over Tehran's nuclear programme.
"The significant stock builds that occurred in the first
half of 2012 will help relieve global oil markets in the second
half," the U.S. government's Energy Information
(EIA)Administration said.
"GLOOMY PICTURE"
The EIA expects oil inventories in the developed
industrialised economies to rise to 2.62 billion barrels, or 57
days of forward cover by the end of this year, "which is among
the highest end-of-year levels in the last decade because of the
decline in OECD consumption".
OPEC, which supplies more than a third of the world's oil,
says it has been pumping more than 2 million bpd more oil than
needed for the last few months, filling up tanks worldwide.
The producers' group said in its report that economic
slowdown could depress oil demand growth further.
"The gloomy picture could reduce the world oil demand growth
forecast by 20 percent next year," OPEC said.
David Hufton, managing director of brokers PVM in London,
reflected a generally bearish market response to the outlook for
OPEC oil producers: "If this were a company reporting, it is not
a report that would lift its share price."
However, security of supply is still a nagging worry.
"The geopolitical dimension is likely to continue to provide
something of a floor for prices. The issue of Iran will likely
continue to weigh heavy on the market through the second half of
2012," the IEA said in its monthly report.
"Moreover, there is a risk that recent progress in restoring
output from Libya, Iraq and Nigeria could be jeopardised if
recent political and civil tensions worsen."
Oil prices plunged below $90 a barrel in June after
Saudi Arabia stepped in to raise production when Iranian exports
fell due to Western sanctions.
North Sea Brent crude oil has since recovered to
above $110, supported by Iranian tensions and investors' hopes
for new money printing programmes from global central banks.
But supply and demand fundamentals of the market are weak.
The IEA said it had revised its forecast for oil demand
growth in 2013 down by 150,000 bpd to 830,000 bpd, below the
growth of 870,000 bpd expected in 2012.
"The latest (Chinese) data reveals a sharp deceleration in
momentum compared to the double-digit expansions seen at the
beginning of 2011," the IEA said.
On the supply side, global oil production in July stood 2.6
million bpd higher than a year ago, with 80 percent of the
increase deriving from OPEC, it said.
The agency said exports of Iranian oil in July fell to
multi-year lows of 1 million bpd from 1.74 million in June, but
it added that sales of Iranian oil to major consumers could
start picking up this month.
"There is scope for imports from Iran to recover modestly
from September onwards, albeit we retain our existing assumption
that around 1 million bpd of Iranian oil may struggle to find
buyers in the second half of 2012."
"An observed decline of 14 million barrels in Iranian
floating storage in July also suggests that some extra oil is en
route to customers for August/September delivery," the IEA
added.