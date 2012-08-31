* German, Italian opposition despite G7 finmin statement
* Berlin, Rome back IEA chief's position against oil release
* U.S., Britain, France favour stockdraw
By Alberto Sisto and Andreas Rinke
ROME/BERLIN Aug 31 Germany and Italy remain
opposed to a release of consumer country emergency oil stocks,
arguing world markets are amply supplied despite lower Iranian
crude output, senior government sources in Rome and Berlin said.
German and Italian opposition creates further uncertainty
about the timing of a possible drawdown of stocks after G7
finance ministers issued a surprise statement on Tuesday saying
they were ready to call on the International Energy Agency (IEA)
to take action.
"There has been a round of telephone calls in the past few
days. Since there's no unanimous agreement, there won't be any
release," an Italian official said.
A German official said there was "no real crisis situation
now." That official said the G7 finance ministers statement
simply maintained the status quo because the IEA was put on
standby earlier in the year.
The Italian official said the United States had requested a
release and had backing from Britain and France. Finance
ministers from Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC)
countries said on Thursday they would "welcome appropriate
action" by the IEA when they meet next week in Moscow.
The standoff between leading members of the 28-strong IEA on
strategic oil stocks policy dates back to March when crude
prices surged to $128 a barrel.
That prompted Washington to start a round of diplomacy to
get allies on board to keep gasoline prices in check ahead of
November's presidential election and to prevent higher oil
prices countering sanctions against Iran.
Higher production from Saudi Arabia saw prices slide to $90
a barrel by June but crude has since risen back to $113, pushing
the issue back up the agenda. Reuters reported earlier this
month that the White House was reconsidering the plan because it
was concerned that high prices would undermine the impact of
sanctions against Iran's nuclear programme.
At the centre of the argument is a debate about what IEA
emergency reserves are for and under what conditions they should
be used.
There have only been three emergency stock draws in the
near-40-year history of the agency. Stocks were used after
Iraq's 1990 invasion of Kuwait and again when hurricanes Rita
and Katrina flooded U.S. Gulf refineries and shut crude
production in 2005.
Stocks were not required in 2003 when the U.S.-led invasion
of Iraq shut its 2 million barrels a day but, after a lengthy
debate, inventories were tapped again in 2011 during the Libyan
civil war which knocked out about 1.6 million bpd.
Sanctions have reduced Iran's exports by about one million
bpd since the start of the year.
Critics argued that there was no shortage of oil last year
and that IEA reserves had been used for the first time to manage
prices.
Italy and Germany felt the release was not a success.
Although the U.S. sold all 30 million barrels of crude it
offered at a discount rate, European countries which offered
refined products fell well short of their targeted sale.
The new head of the International Energy Agency, Maria van
der Hoeven, is strongly of the view that stocks should be used
only to counter a significant shortage, conditions she said this
week that do not yet exist.
"Higher prices alone are not the trigger for IEA collective
stock release and at this moment we see that the crude oil
market is adequately supplied," she said in an interview with
Reuters on Tuesday.
"The Iranian sanctions didn't come out of the blue. The
market has been adjusting relatively smoothly to lower Iranian
supplies over the last nine months," she said.
Speaking in Helskinki on Friday van der Hoeven said she had
nothing to add to that statement.
If the IEA holds the line against a coordinated release,
Washington may decide to go it alone or collaborate with Britain
and France.