MOSCOW Aug 11 Oil markets will begin to tighten
in the second half of 2016 but the process will be slow and
painful as global demand growth declines and non-OPEC supplies
rebound, the International Energy Agency said on Thursday.
The IEA, in its monthly report, forecast a healthy draw in
global oil stocks in the next few months that would help ease a
glut that has persisted since 2014 on the back of rising OPEC
and non-OPEC supply.
Oversupply helped send oil prices from $115 a barrel
in June 2014 to as low as $27 in January this year. Crude later
recovered to around $50 but fell again towards $40 in July.
"Oil's drop ... has put the "glut" back into the headlines
even though our balances show essentially no oversupply during
the second half of the year. Moreover, our crude oil balance
indicates a hefty draw in the third quarter after a lengthy
stretch of uninterrupted builds," the Paris-based IEA said.
"The resulting product stock draw will increase refiners'
appetite for crude oil and help pave the way to a sustained
tightening of the crude oil balance," it added.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Dale Hudson)