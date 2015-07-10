LONDON, July 10 Massive oversupply is likely to
push oil prices down even further, the International Energy
Agency (IEA) said on Friday, adding that the rebalancing of the
market was likely to last well into 2016.
The agency, which advises the world's biggest economies on
energy policy, said "something has to give" because the world
oil market was unable to absorb the huge volumes of fuel now
being produced.
"The oil market was massively oversupplied in 2Q 2015, and
remains so today," the IEA said in its monthly report.
"It is equally clear that the market's ability to absorb
that oversupply is unlikely to last. Onshore storage space is
limited," it said, adding: "Something has to give."
"The bottom of the market may still be ahead."
Core members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries have been pumping strongly for most of the last year
in an attempt to regain market share.
Oil prices have staged a recovery this year after hitting a
near six-year low close to $45 in January. Prices collapsed from
$115 in June 2014 in a decline that deepened after OPEC refused
to prop up prices and chose instead to defend its market share.
By 0800 GMT on Friday, benchmark Brent crude oil was
trading at around $59.50 a barrel.
The IEA said OPEC crude oil production rose 340,000 barrels
per day (bpd) in June to 31.7 million bpd, a three-year high,
led by record output from Iraq, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab
Emirates.
The IEA said Saudi Arabian crude oil supply rose 50,000 bpd
to a record high of 10.35 million bpd in June, while Iraq crude
oil output surged 270,000 bpd in June to its highest-ever rate
of 4.12 million bpd.
Meanwhile, world oil demand growth is slowing.
The IEA trimmed its forecast for global oil demand growth
this year slightly to 1.39 mln bpd and said it expected global
demand growth to slow to 1.2 million bpd in 2016.
But a recent period of much lower oil prices is beginning to
take its toll on oil production in non-OPEC countries,
particularly the United States, where an unprecedented rise in
production of light oil from shale has transformed the oil
industry over the last five years.
The IEA said non-OPEC supply growth was expected to grind to
a halt in 2016 as lower oil prices and spending cuts take their
toll. It forecast zero growth in non-OPEC oil supply in 2016
after an increase of 1 million bpd in 2015.
(Reporting by Christopher Johnson and Dmitry Zhdannikov)