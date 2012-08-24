PARIS Aug 24 The International Energy Agency
(IEA) sees no physicial disruption in oil supplies that would
warrant a release of strategic oil reserves, but remains
prepared to act, the head of the Paris-based organisation said
on Friday.
"The IEA, as always, is actively monitoring oil markets,
remains in close communication with its Member countries, and is
prepared to act as necessary in response to a physical
disruption," Maria van der Hoewen said in a statement late on
Friday.
"However, as I said as recently as last week, at this time
the conditions that would warrant such a response by the IEA are
not present," she added in an e-mailed statement.
The comment from the head of the West's energy adviser comes
after a source and a trade journal said world oil consumers were
poised to tap into the emergency oil inventories as soon as
early September and that the IEA had dropped its resistance to a
U.S.-led plan.
