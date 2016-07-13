LONDON, July 13 Venezuelan oil output is set to
fall by around a tenth this year due to power shortages, a cash
crunch and a drop in activity at foreign oil service companies,
the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday.
"Lower oil prices and sliding production are a double whammy
for Venezuela, which is caught in the grip of an economic and
political crisis," the IEA, which advises industrialised nations
on energy policies, said in a monthly report.
"As the cash crunch deepens, there is growing concern that
acute shortages of food and medicine could trigger nationwide
rioting," it added.
Venezuela has said it hopes to keep output steady this year
but the IEA said a drop of around 200,000 barrels
per day looked "unavoidable" as international oil companies face
repayment issues and daily operational challenges.
Since the start of the year, supply has fallen by 170,000
bpd to 2.18 million bpd in June, according to the Paris-based
IEA.
"Although the worst may be over - electricity shortages that
sparked a 120,000 bpd decline in the April-June period have
eased - further losses are expected in the second half of 2016."
It said it saw the biggest production losses in the mature
fields in the east, while fields in the west around Lake
Maracaibo were also suffering.
"Even when oil was above $100 per barrel, these ageing
oilfields were already struggling due to years of
under-investment and poor reservoir management. Natural declines
have accelerated due to the power crisis and cash crunch".
Even production in the southeastern Orinoco Belt is starting
to dip due to a lack of light crude for blending and reduced
investment from foreign partners, the agency said.
The decline in oil prices cut 2015 revenues at national
company PDVSA by 41 percent to $72.2 billion, the IEA said.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Dale Hudson)