LONDON, July 11 Increasing demand for fuel from
North Africa and Turkey is keeping Greek, Spanish and Italian
refineries in business, the International Energy Agency said in
its monthly oil report, even while their domestic economies
slump.
The picture for Mediterranean refineries is bright by
contrast with those in the north, where overcapacity and a lack
of investment has led to a slide in margins and plant closures.
"In the last three years, major European refiners in the
Mediterranean basin, particularly in Spain and Greece, have seen
a surprising revival in refining throughputs, bucking the trend
in domestic oil demand," the IEA report said.
Turkey's imports of gasoil have grown by around 16 percent
from 2010 to the first quarter of 2013, or by 40,000 barrels per
day to 200,000 bpd, most of that growth supplied by Greek
refineries, the report said.
SPAIN, ITALY
Significant investment in Spanish refineries has enabled
them to become competitive compared with those in north-western
Europe, which are often relatively simple and inefficient, the
IEA said.
"Chief among Spain's new export markets are France and
Italy, where overcapacity and flagging competitiveness have led
to some of the largest cuts in refining capacity in Europe," the
report said.
It said Spanish exports of gasoil had risen in the past two
years by 10 percent or 20,000 bpd to France and by 71 percent or
40,000 bpd to Italy.
While Italy has been importing more gasoil from Spain, it
has been exporting more gasoline to North Africa, the report
said.
"Persistent refinery outages and insufficient capacity in
North Africa have combined with growing consumption to increase
import demand, especially for gasoline," it said.
The IEA said that from 200810, Libyan refineries processed
an average of about 350,000 bpd of crude oil, but that since the
onset of the Libyan civil war, runs have averaged about 110,000
bpd.
Libya has ramped up gasoline imports from Italy by an
average of more than 30,000 to help make up for the gap, it
said.
Algeria also has been an important source of demand for
Spanish and Italian oil products, the report said.
"The country's demand for gasoline has grown by 50 percent
between the first quarter of 2010 and the first quarter of 2013,
while refining throughput has fallen by 35 percent over the same
period."
Mediterranean refineries, like their peers in the north of
the continent, still face considerable headwinds, however.
In recent weeks and months, competition has increased as
Russia has expanded diesel exports to Europe, while costs have
risen for Urals crude and West African crudes.
(Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by Jane Baird)