PARIS Oct 25 The International Energy Agency
(IEA) raised its forecast for renewable energy growth over the
next five years, saying on Tuesday it expects the share of
renewables in the world to rise to 28 percent by 2021 from 23
percent generated in 2015.
Growth in renewables is being driven by improved policy
changes in countries such as the United States, China and
Mexico; and a sharp fall in costs, the agency said in its
medium-term market report.
Global renewable electricity capacity is expected to rise by
42 percent or 825 gigawatts (GW) by 2021, the IEA said, 13
percent higher than an estimate last year.
"We are witnessing a transformation of global power markets
led by renewables," IEA executive director Fatih Birol said.
The IEA, the West's leading energy forecaster, had been
criticised by environment campaigners in recent years for
underestimating the growth of renewables and over-emphasising
the continued role of fossil fuel.
On Tuesday, the IEA said the US alone represented close to
half of its forecast revision due to the medium-term extension
of federal tax credits, which are set to boost solar PV and
onshore wind expansion.
However, "China remains the undisputable global leader of
renewable energy expansion, representing close to 40 percent of
growth", the agency said, adding that China's air pollution
concerns and a favourable policy environment are driving growth.
"In 2021, more than one-third of global cumulative solar PV
and onshore wind capacity will be located in China," it said.
Renewable energy - which for the IEA includes hydropower,
solar, wind, bioenergy, wave and tidal - will account for more
than 28 percent of global power generation by 2021, up from 23
percent in 2015, the agency said.
About 60 percent of the increase in global electricity
generation in the five years to 2021 will come from renewables,
rapidly closing the gap with coal, the agency said.
It was expected to exceed 7,600 terrawatt hours (TWh) the
equivalent to the total electricity generation of the US and the
European Union put together today.
In terms of installed capacity, renewables surpassed coal
last year to become the largest power source in the world, the
IEA said.
Despite the rapid growth and a record expansion in 2015,
with renewables representing more than half the new power
capacity around the world at a record 153 gigawatt (GW), the IEA
said growth was still mostly concentrated in solar and wind.
Sustained policy support, expansion into newer markets,
financial support and new technological breakthroughs will
continue to drive down costs.
The IEA said government support was still needed because
policy uncertainties persist in many countries and this was
hampering investments. However, accelerated growth would put the
world on a firmer path to meeting long-term climate goals.
"Even these higher expectations remain modest compared with
the huge untapped potential of renewables," Birol said.
