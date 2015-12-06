* Ruling from International Chamber of Commerce
CAIRO/JERUSALEM Dec 6 Egypt said on Sunday it
would appeal an order by international arbitrators to pay $1.76
billion in compensation to state-owned Israel Electric Corp
for halting gas supplies three years ago, and freeze
gas import talks until the dispute was resolved.
Egypt had been selling natural gas to Israel under a 20-year
agreement, but the deal collapsed in 2012 following months of
attacks on the pipeline by militant groups in Egypt's Sinai
Peninsula, which borders Israel and the Gaza Strip.
Israel Electric (IEC) was forced to turn to more expensive
fuels to generate electricity.
The company took the issue to arbitrators at the
International Chamber of Commerce, demanding $4 billion from the
suppliers, Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) and the
Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC), and the firm
operating the pipeline, Eastern Mediterranean Gas (EMG).
IEC said on Sunday that arbitrators had ordered EGPC and
EGAS to pay compensation of $1.76 billion plus interest and
legal expenses.
"Israel Electric will act toward the implementation of the
arbitration ruling through dialogue with the gas companies," it
said.
EGPC and EGAS said in a statement that the arbitrator had
also ordered them to pay $288 million to EMG and that they would
appeal both awards.
They said the compensation awarded to EMG amounted to about
19 percent of the $1.5 billion it had sued for, while the award
to Israel Electric amounted to under 40 percent of the total it
was seeking.
Egyptian Prime Minister Sherif Ismail said on Sunday an
appeal would be filed within six weeks.
The companies said they had "received instructions from the
Egyptian government to freeze negotiations between companies to
import gas from Israeli fields or to award import approvals
until the legal position regarding the arbitration ruling and
the results of the appeal are clear".
The ruling looks likely to sour recent talks by private
companies to import Israeli gas via the existing subsea
pipeline. On Nov. 25, developers of Israel's Leviathan offshore
gas field announced a preliminary deal to pump natural gas to
Egypt for up to 15 years.
Plans call for Leviathan, which is expected to begin
production in 2019 or 2020, to supply Egypt's Dolphinus Holdings
with up to 4 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas a year for 10 to
15 years.
Dolphinus is a company that represents non-governmental,
industrial and commercial consumers in Egypt.
The gas would pass through an underwater pipeline built
nearly a decade ago by EMG.
Egypt has said it still wants to import Israeli gas despite
Italy's ENI discovering the large Zohr gas field off
Egypt's coast in August.
This year Dolphinus also agreed a seven-year deal to buy at
least $1.2 billion of gas from Israel's Tamar field, near
Leviathan.
