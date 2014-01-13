HONG KONG Jan 13 Hotel operator International Entertainment Corp shares extended losses on Monday, falling more than 14 percent, as investors appeared to question a deal to buy a stake in a Macau junket business for $948 million.

International Entertainment, controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Cheng Yu-tung, said last Thursday it planned to buy a 70 percent interest in a gaming promotions operator from Suncity International Holdings Ltd in a deal to be settled in cash and through the issue of new shares at HK$5 each, representing up to 29 percent of the enlarged share capital. (link.reuters.com/vuz85v)

The stock fell to as low as HK$8.01 on Monday, the sharpest fall since November 2011. It was down 12.9 percent at 0746 GMT, compared with a 0.2 percent gain for the benchmark Hang Seng Index. It dropped 1.6 percent on Friday in resumed trade after news of the deal.

International Entertainment, which has a market value of $1.4 billion, said it may have to raise funds to finance the cash portion of the deal by way of placing shares or through convertible securities.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval.

The Hong Kong-listed company, which is also involved in leasing properties for casinos, is 74.8-percent owned by Cheng's Chow Tai Fook (Holdings) Ltd, the parent of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd.

($1 = 7.7547 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)