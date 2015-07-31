UPDATE 5-Oil wipes out OPEC-inspired gains with break below $50/bbl
* Russia cuts production, Iraq's fuel oil exports climb (Updates throughout, adds comment, refreshes prices)
MEXICO CITY, July 31 Mexican energy infrastructure firm IEnova, a unit of U.S.-based Sempra Energy , said on Friday it will buy out the 50 percent stake in the pipeline company Gasoductos de Chihuahua owned by Mexican state-run oil company Pemex.
In a statement, IEnova said that the cost of purchase is $1.325 billion and upon completion of the deal, IEnova will be the sole owner of the company. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)
* Russia cuts production, Iraq's fuel oil exports climb (Updates throughout, adds comment, refreshes prices)
* Voter turnout in 2012 was 43 percent (Edits, adds Bouteflika voting)