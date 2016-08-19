By John McCrank
NEW YORK Aug 19 IEX Group, the upstart trading
venue featured in Michael Lewis's book "Flash Boys: A Wall
Street Revolt," began operations as a public stock exchange on
Friday after more than 2-1/2 years as an off-exchange trading
platform.
The Investors' Exchange is the 13th U.S. stock exchange and
will compete with the likes of Nasdaq Inc, Bats Global
Markets and Intercontinental Exchange Inc's New
York Stock Exchange.
IEX plans to win market share without paying brokers
incentives to trade on its exchange - it has a flat pricing
structure - and not allowing trading firms to pay to house their
servers next to the exchange's stock matching engine to gain a
speed advantage, common practices on most other exchanges.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission received
hundreds of comment letters related to IEX's exchange
application. Most, including from firms such as Goldman Sachs
and Virtu Financial, were positive.
"We've been a customer and supporter of IEX from day one
because we believe in competition, transparency and innovation,"
Virtu's Chief Executive Officer, Doug Cifu, said on Friday.
But some trading firms and other exchanges were vehemently
opposed to IEX's unique model, saying it would actually make the
market more complex and less fair. ICE CEO Jeffrey Sprecher even
called IEX "un-American."
Interest in IEX was partly driven by "Flash Boys," which
followed the exchange's founders as they built what they saw as
a more investor-focused market.
The book ignited a storm of controversy in March 2014 after
Lewis claimed profit-hungry exchanges had rigged the market in
favor of high-frequency trading firms that used sophisticated
technology to front run investors.
Lewis, who has written books such as "Money Ball" and "The
Big Short," said on Friday he was relieved to see IEX operating
as an exchange.
"They are by far the most direct, honest and trustworthy
characters in a market riddled with terrible incentives," he
said in an email. "It's going to be interesting to watch
whatever happens next."
IEX use a "speed-bump" to slow stock orders by 350
millionths-of-a-second, saying the feature helps prevent
predatory trading practices.
While other exchanges initially opposed the speed bump, some
have said they were looking into implementing similar features
after IEX won its exchange license.
"It's encouraging," said Adrian Facini, IEX's head of
product management. "This market is based on competition, so we
encourage them to try to create new products."
