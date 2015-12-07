(Adds IEX comment, further Citadel comment, background)

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK Dec 7 Complaints have intensified over the application of IEX Group, the heroes in Michael Lewis' best-seller "Flash Boys," to become a stock exchange, with a battle line hardening around its famous speed bump and plans to operate an affiliated broker-dealer.

Citadel Securities LLC said on Monday that IEX's proposal is deliberately designed to eliminate a level playing field that exists among broker-dealers by providing its own brokerage an unfair time advantage that will force orders its way.

In a letter to the SEC dated Dec. 4, Hudson River Trading echoed Citadel's concerns over the speed bump and said IEX's plans may set precedents that could adversely impact the fairness and efficiency of the U.S. stock market.

"IEX's blatant attempt to corner the market for routing and potentially other services by means of their unfair market structure raises serious concerns for all market participants," Citadel said in its third letter to the Securities and Exchange Commission about IEX's exchange application.

IEX's proposed structure "undermines the integrity and fairness of the entire U.S. equities market," Citadel said.

Citadel said the SEC should reject the special privileges IEX is seeking. HRT said the application should be reproposed.

IEX says it is seeking systemic change to the U.S. stock market and that it does not see the exchanges fulfilling their duty to protect investors and operate fair and orderly markets.

IEX said negative comments about its plans have come from firms that have a lot to lose if their application is approved.

"This is the fight we expected all along and we have no plans to back down now," said Gerald Lam, a spokesman for IEX.

The New York Stock Exchange and BATS Global Markets also have criticized IEX's plans. BATS has said the speed bump would give IEX's broker-dealer an unfair advantage. The NYSE said IEX would be an "unfair, complex and opaque" exchange as proposed.

IEX has said the delay caused by its speed bump, which slows orders 350 microseconds, is similar to the time it takes for an order to move between the NYSE and Nasdaq's data centers.

Citadel said IEX has not disclosed enough information about its trading system's architecture and router, or how the time delay works in all instances.

HRT doubted the speed bump helps clients using limit orders, a popular order type. It outlined a scenario where two traders move to act on a new quote, leading one to try to cancel a sell order, which fails, because the other trader is faster outside IEX's system and buys those shares despite the speed bump.

IEX says the speed bump protects orders from being disadvantaged by traders with faster speed and information.

"Flash Boys" sparked an intense debate as to whether exchanges favor high-frequency traders.

Critics of high-speed trading also decry the market's complexity and point to the large number of order types.

KCG Holdings Inc, an operator of trading platforms, said in a September 2014 study that certain conceptions about order types were unfounded. Many are similar and many were designed to make trading simpler, the 29-page study said.