By John McCrank
| Sept 16
Sept 16 Upstart trading venue IEX Group said on
Wednesday it filed to become a registered U.S. stock exchange
and if approved by regulators, will begin operating as The
Investors Exchange in the mid- to late-first quarter of next
year.
IEX, which launched October 2013 calling itself a fairer
market for investors, would be the 12th U.S. stock exchange,
competing against more established market operators such as BATS
Global Markets, Nasdaq Inc, Intercontinental Exchange
Inc's NYSE unit.
IEX and its Chief Executive Officer Brad Katsuyama were
thrust into the spotlight in March of last year as the heroes of
Michael Lewis's book "Flash Boys: A Wall Street Revolt," which
claimed the market was rigged in favor of high-speed traders.
The book chronicled IEX's efforts to develop an exchange that
would feature an electronic "speed bump" that they said would
level the playing field for all investors.
Nearly all exchanges are fully automated now and that should
have significantly lowered costs to market participants, but
fees levied by exchanges for private data feeds and technology
offerings have had the opposite effect, Katsuyama said in a
letter to IEX clients on Wednesday.
"IEX believes data and technology should be provided at a
reasonable cost or no cost at all," said Katsuyama, a former
head of electronic trading at a unit of Royal Bank of Canada
.
"We firmly believe that IEX can be an agent of change to
address these issues, and many more, in pursuit of creating more
efficient capital markets, where exchanges fully commit to
serving issuers, investors, and their agents, while charging a
reasonable and transparent fee for services provided."
IEX currently matches up shares for buyers and sellers of
stocks as an alternative trading system, a trading platform that
has less onerous regulatory obligations than an exchange. As
such, it has reached a market share of nearly 2 percent and on
its busiest day traded 414 million shares.
If the exchange filing is approved by the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission, IEX will be able to compete against
Nasdaq and NYSE for corporate listings. It will also receive a
cut of the fees charged to market participants for a
consolidated feed of trading data from all exchanges.
(Reporting by John McCrank in New York; Editing by Marguerita
Choy)