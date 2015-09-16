Sept 16 Upstart trading venue IEX Group said on Wednesday it filed to become a registered U.S. stock exchange and if approved by regulators, will begin operating as The Investors Exchange in the mid- to late-first quarter of next year.

IEX, which launched October 2013 calling itself a fairer market for investors, would be the 12th U.S. stock exchange, competing against more established market operators such as BATS Global Markets, Nasdaq Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc's NYSE unit.

IEX and its Chief Executive Officer Brad Katsuyama were thrust into the spotlight in March of last year as the heroes of Michael Lewis's book "Flash Boys: A Wall Street Revolt," which claimed the market was rigged in favor of high-speed traders. The book chronicled IEX's efforts to develop an exchange that would feature an electronic "speed bump" that they said would level the playing field for all investors.

Nearly all exchanges are fully automated now and that should have significantly lowered costs to market participants, but fees levied by exchanges for private data feeds and technology offerings have had the opposite effect, Katsuyama said in a letter to IEX clients on Wednesday.

"IEX believes data and technology should be provided at a reasonable cost or no cost at all," said Katsuyama, a former head of electronic trading at a unit of Royal Bank of Canada .

"We firmly believe that IEX can be an agent of change to address these issues, and many more, in pursuit of creating more efficient capital markets, where exchanges fully commit to serving issuers, investors, and their agents, while charging a reasonable and transparent fee for services provided."

IEX currently matches up shares for buyers and sellers of stocks as an alternative trading system, a trading platform that has less onerous regulatory obligations than an exchange. As such, it has reached a market share of nearly 2 percent and on its busiest day traded 414 million shares.

If the exchange filing is approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, IEX will be able to compete against Nasdaq and NYSE for corporate listings. It will also receive a cut of the fees charged to market participants for a consolidated feed of trading data from all exchanges. (Reporting by John McCrank in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)