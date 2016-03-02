(Corrects 7th paragraph to clarify that orders to markets other
than IEX are not delayed)
By John McCrank
NEW YORK Feb 29 IEX Group, the private U.S.
stock trading platform featured in Michael Lewis's book "Flash
Boys: A Wall Street Revolt," said on Monday it amended its
exchange application to address a practice that critics have
said would give it an unfair speed advantage.
"We think it really does remove the last objection that we
could see to a speedy approval to our application," John Ramsay,
chief market policy officer at IEX, said in an interview.
IEX applied in September to become a public stock exchange,
prompting a flood of nearly 400 comment letters to the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission. Most investors have urged
the regulator to approve the application by the March 21
deadline, but some, mainly from high-speed trading firms and
incumbent exchanges, have been highly critical of the upstart
firm.
The chief complaint has been that IEX, which slows down
incoming orders and outgoing order confirmations by 350
millionths-of-a-second, would not subject outbound orders that
it is routing to other exchanges to the "speed bump."
IEX has said the practice prevents predatory high-frequency
traders from picking up on trading signals and then using their
faster technology to race ahead and electronically front-run the
orders, as described in "Flash Boys."
Critics say it gives IEX's router an unfair speed advantage.
IEX now says only outgoing orders traded through an IEX
system will traverse the speed bump and that as an alternative
solution to prevent potentially predatory behavior, it can send
outgoing orders to all other exchanges simultaneously.
Citadel LLC, a trading and market-making firm that uses
high-frequency trading strategies, has sent four letters to the
SEC asking the regulator to deny IEX exchange status. It said
the amended application seemed to remove what it saw as an
unfair advantage.
"However, their application should still be denied," Jamil
Nazarali, head of execution services at Citadel Securities, said
in a statement.
Citadel has said that an exchange, brokers would be forced
to send IEX orders if it were displaying the national best bid
or offer (NBBO), and that the 350-microsecond speed bump would
distort real-time market prices.
"Giving IEX's delayed quotes protected status would damage
the integrity of the NBBO and make our markets less transparent,
fair and efficient," Nazarali said.
Exchange status would let IEX compete with Intercontinental
Exchange Inc's New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq Inc
, and Bats Global Markets.
IEX has become the second-largest alternative trading system
since its launch in October 2013.
