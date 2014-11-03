NEW YORK Nov 3 IEX Group, which runs an alternative trading system known as a "dark pool," said on Monday it plans to allow members to begin posting visible orders on its platform as of Jan. 31 as it prepares to become a full-fledged stock exchange.

Dark pools are broker-run electronic trading venues that allow investors to match buy and sell orders anonymously, making trading data available only after a trade happens in an attempt to prevent the others in the market from moving the price against them. Dark pools are more lightly regulated than exchanges, but cannot conduct initial public offerings and house listings, among other differences.

IEX said in a note to traders it plans to allow visible orders to subscribers of its TOPS data feed, helping them identify available interest in the market. ( bit.ly/10PhX9F )

The quotes shown on IEX will be "unprotected," meaning they will not be included in the data feed that displays the national best bid and offer. On registered exchanges, brokers must send their orders to the exchange showing the best bids and offers available.

New York-based IEX, which was featured in Michael Lewis' book "Flash Boys: A Wall Street Revolt," has said it aims to become a registered stock exchange by the end of 2015, competing with the likes of Nasdaq OMX Group and BATS Global Markets.

IEX opened shop in October with a stated goal of creating a market that was simple and fair. It uses an electronic speed bump to take away any advantages of high-speed traders. It does not pay rebates to entice order flow. It has only four order types versus hundreds at some exchanges, and it is owned by fund companies and individual investors, not by banks or brokers. (Editing by Matthew Lewis)