BRIEF-MND signs exclusive partnership with Chinese ski resort
* MND signs exclusive 50 million euro ($54.3 million) 5-year partnership with Chinese ski resort of Wanlong
Nov 11 IFA Hotel & Touristik AG :
* Says placed all shares in rights offering
* Says placed 13.2 million shares at 4.72 euros per share; gross proceeds of 62.3 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MND signs exclusive 50 million euro ($54.3 million) 5-year partnership with Chinese ski resort of Wanlong
April 24 Albertsons Cos Inc is exploring a takeover of high-end grocer Whole Foods Market Inc, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.