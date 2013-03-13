(Adds details, quote)
LAGOS, March 13 The IFC, the private sector arm
of the World Bank, has approved a $50 million loan to Nigeria's
Access Bank to help it finance lending to small and
medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Africa's second-biggest
economy.
The IFC said on Wednesday the funds would add to a $100
million three-year risk sharing facility, a joint initiative
with Greek Coke bottler Coca-Cola Hellenic, meant to
help finance businesses owned by women in Africa's most populous
nation.
"The facility aims to reduce the risks and costs of lending
to SMEs ... and strengthening critical financial
infrastructure," it said, announcing an initial 3.5 billion
naira ($22 million) risk sharing facility.
Last month, the IFC issued a 12 billion naira ($75 million)
debut Nigerian local currency bond with a yield of 10.2 percent,
aimed at supporting the country's capital market and increasing
access to long-term local currency finance.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks and Mark
Potter)