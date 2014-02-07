MUMBAI International Finance Corp (IFC), a part of the World Bank group, has issued a fourth tranche of its three-year bonds to raise 7 billion rupees at 7.75 percent, tapping overseas investors amid renewed uncertainty in the global economy.

This tranche takes the outstanding global rupee bonds to 30 billion rupees, with investors ranging from asset managers and banks from the United States and Europe, IFC said in a statement on Friday.

The sale, a part of IFC's $1 billion global rupee bond programme, is seen as a step towards liberalisation of the partially convertible rupee.

(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)