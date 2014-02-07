MUMBAI Feb 7 International Finance Corp (IFC), a part of the World Bank group, has issued a fourth tranche of its three-year bonds to raise 7 billion rupees at 7.75 percent, tapping overseas investors amid renewed uncertainty in the global economy.

This tranche takes the outstanding global rupee bonds to 30 billion rupees ($479.8 million), with investors ranging from asset managers and banks from the United States and Europe, IFC said in a statement on Friday.

The sale, a part of IFC's $1 billion global rupee bond programme, is seen as a step towards liberalisation of the partially convertible rupee.

($1= 62.5225 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)