LONDON Jan 27 The International Finance
Corporation (IFC) and the UK government will invest around $150
million in the IFC Climate Catalyst Fund LP, to provide capital
to low-carbon projects in emerging markets, the World Bank
investment arm said on Friday.
IFC has approved an investment of up to $75 million in the
fund, while the UK government has approved 50 million pounds
($78.5 million) from the UK's International Climate Fund as part
of its Climate Public-Private Partnership initiative.
The Climate Catalyst Fund will be seeking a diversified
portfolio of private equity funds managed by established and
emerging fund managers, and making direct investments in early
and growth-stage companies which are developing technologies to
help fight climate change, the IFC said in a statement.
"We hope that the fund will help make the business case for
these kinds of investments and encourage additional private
sector investment into innovative climate projects," said Lars
Thunell, IFC executive vice president and chief executive.
Since 2005, IFC has invested in over 340 renewable energy
and efficiency projects in about 70 countries, committing a
total of $11.6 billion.
IFC has approved investments in 12 climate-focused private
equity funds, for a total of $225 million.