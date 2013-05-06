DUBAI May 6 The United Arab Emirates is
drafting legislation to let small and medium-sized firms use
machinery and other assets to back loans, in order to improve
financing options for the firms, said a unit of the World Bank
which is helping with the law.
The International Finance Corp is assisting the
Gulf nation in preparing the law, which will create a registry
of movable assets, Mouayed Makhlouf, the IFC's regional director
for the Middle East and North Africa, told a media event in
Dubai on Monday.
Once there is a formal record of the assets, which could
include machinery and inventory, small and medium-sized
enterprises (SMEs) will be able to use them as collateral; banks
will be able to confirm they exist and take possession in the
event of a default.
"You can only mortgage land once and a building once - so
for these small businesses, after that, what else can they put
up," Makhlouf said.
SMEs often find securing bank finance challenging for a
number of reasons, including their size and a lack of financial
history on which banks could base lending decisions.
"This will be a game-changer for bank lending for the SME
sector," Xavier Reille, a manager in the IFC's advisory services
division, said at the same event, adding that the draft bill was
currently with the UAE Ministry of Finance.
Seven other nations in the Middle East and North Africa,
including Morocco, Tunisia and Jordan, are also working with the
IFC to put the necessary legislative steps in place for movable
assets, Reille added.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)