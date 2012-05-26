By Yantoultra Ngui
| KUALA LUMPUR
KUALA LUMPUR May 26 International Financial
Corp (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, is
planning to take part in the planned $1.5 billion listing of
Malaysia's Integrated Healthcare Holdings (IHH) in a move to
help validate IHH's emerging markets strategy, according to
IFC's official website.
The largest global development institution focused on the
private sector in developing countries said the move would help
the healthcare firm with its pan-Asia expansion strategy.
"Project cost and the amount and nature of IFC's proposed
investment cannot be disclosed at this time due to
confidentiality and regulatory requirements," IFC announced on
its website, adding that the estimated date for board
considerations was June 12.
IHH is the healthcare arm of Malaysia's state investor,
Khazanah. Its assets include Turkish hospital group
Acibadem AS, Singapore's Parkway Holdings, India's
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd and Malaysia-based
Pantai Hospitals and International Medical University.
The listing of IHH in Singapore and Malaysia was expected to
be the fourth-biggest initial public offering in the city
state's history and Malaysia's second-largest this year after
the planned listing of Malaysian plantation group Felda Global
Venture Holdings.
Southeast Asia has seen a burst of IPOs since the start of
the year, despite the protracted euro zone debt crisis and the
debacle over Facebook's recent market debut.
IHH, which is expected to debut on the Malaysian and
Singaporean bourses by the end of July, has started to invite
approved "Bumiputra" investors to submit expressions of interest
in subscribing for its shares, according to the website of
Malaysia's Ministry of International Trade and Industry earlier.
Bumiputra, meaning "sons of the soil" in Malay, refers to
majority ethnic Malays and other indigenous people in the
country who benefit from a decades-old affirmative action policy
that favours them in housing, education and business.
Premarketing is currently being held for a second tranche
that will be open to institutional and other investors.
The IPO will be one of the first after elections in Malaysia
that are widely expected to be held in June or July. Analysts
and investment bankers have said Malaysia's IPO pipeline has
slowed ahead of the poll because of concerns of market
volatility.
IFC officials were not immediately available for comment.
Japan's Mitsui & Co Ltd owns a 26.6 percent stake in
IHH, Dubai-based Abraaj Capital holds 7.1 percent and Acibadem
chief Mehmet Ali Aydinlar 4.2 percent. Khazanah owns the
remaining 62.1 percent.
Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank AG
and CIMB are joint global coordinators and
book runners for the deal. Goldman Sachs, DBS
and Credit Suisse are joint bookrunners, a source
told Reuters in December.