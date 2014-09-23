MUMBAI, Sept 23 International Finance Corp, a unit of World Bank, is seeking the Indian government's permission to sell an additional $2 billion in rupee-denominated bonds abroad, an official for the lender said on Tuesday.

IFC had last year set up a maiden $1 billion offshore rupee-linked bond program, and completed the fundraising in April.

"We are still talking to the regulators for the permission for additional $2 billion in the offshore rupee program," Keshav Gaur, IFC'S head of treasury client solutions for Asia, Europe, Middle East and North Africa said at a news briefing.

Separately, IFC said on Tuesday it raised 6 billion rupees in rupee bonds domestically, which the organisation christened as Maharaja bonds, or "King" bonds.

The domestic sale is part of its $2.5 billion onshore debt program. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Himank Sharma; Editing by Rafael Nam)