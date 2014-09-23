MUMBAI, Sept 23 International Finance Corp, a
unit of World Bank, is seeking the Indian government's
permission to sell an additional $2 billion in rupee-denominated
bonds abroad, an official for the lender said on Tuesday.
IFC had last year set up a maiden $1 billion offshore
rupee-linked bond program, and completed the fundraising in
April.
"We are still talking to the regulators for the permission
for additional $2 billion in the offshore rupee program," Keshav
Gaur, IFC'S head of treasury client solutions for Asia, Europe,
Middle East and North Africa said at a news briefing.
Separately, IFC said on Tuesday it raised 6 billion rupees
in rupee bonds domestically, which the organisation christened
as Maharaja bonds, or "King" bonds.
The domestic sale is part of its $2.5 billion onshore debt
program.
