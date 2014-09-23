(Updates with details, background)
By Neha Dasgupta and Himank Sharma
MUMBAI, Sept 23 The International Finance Corp
(IFC), the World Bank's private sector arm, is in talks with
Indian regulators on selling another $2 billion in
rupee-denominated bonds overseas, signalling strong foreign
interest in gaining exposure to the country.
The IFC launched a maiden, $1 billion, offshore,
rupee-linked bond programme last year to raise money for private
infrastructure projects in India. It was completed in April and
attracted strong demand.
The IFC programme has allowed foreign investors to gain
further access to India, while the country has benefited from a
small step towards the internationalisation of the rupee and
gets help in raising funds for infrastructure.
The IFC also said on Tuesday it had raised around $100
million through an issue of rupee-denominated bonds in India,
christening them "Maharaja bonds". The debt, which targets both
foreign and domestic investors, is part of the organisation's
$2.5 billion onshore debt programme.
Serge Devieux, regional director of the IFC for South Asia,
told reporters the organisation had been surprised at the demand
for its offshore issuance, giving it confidence in launching the
onshore debt programme.
"The response was immense. It was many times
oversubscribed," Devieux said about the offshore sale. "There
are quite a lot of investors out there, whether local or
international, who want to make an investment."
Keshav Gaur, the IFC'S head of treasury client solutions for
Asia, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, said the
organisation was "still talking to the regulators" about
expanding the offshore bond sales by $2 billion.
The Indian rupee has rallied 13 percent since
hitting a record low of 68.85 per dollar in August last year,
helped by measures to narrow the current account deficit and the
central bank's commitment to curb inflation.
Investors have also welcomed the election in May of Prime
Minister Narendra Modi, who has pledged to revive the economy
and the investment climate.
The IFC's $1 billion offshore bond was followed by the Asian
Development Bank's first-ever sale of rupee-linked bonds abroad
last month with a 3 billion rupee issue.
Foreign investors' exposure to rupee debt could get a
further push should India join Euroclear, the world's largest
securities settlement system, which would let foreign investors
settle domestic government bonds on the system.
The IFC's domestic sale on Tuesday involved a 6 billion
rupee ($98.5 million) issue with four tranches with maturities
ranging from five to 20 years.
Sales by the IFC of onshore bonds could help with raising
funds in the capital markets for India to pursue infrastructure
projects.
In mid-July the government sought to encourage banks to
issue bonds to fund infrastructure by exempting these bonds from
reserve requirements.
(1 US dollar = 60.9475 Indian rupee)
(Editing by Rafael Nam and Alan Raybould)