By Steven Scheer

TEL AVIV, May 17 The International Finance Corp (IFC) is looking to invest tens of millions of dollars to help Israeli companies expand water and other clean technologies into developing countries, a senior official said.

The IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, invests in developing the private sector in emerging economies. Since the World Bank deems Israel as a developed market, it typically just facilitates funding to specific projects that Israeli companies are doing in emerging markets.

It does, though, have a presence in the Palestinian areas of the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

"Even though we may be limited to investing in Israel, Israeli startups that want to expand to emerging markets is a good match for us," Ruzgar Barisik, a senior IFC investment officer, told Reuters during a conference on agricultural technologies. "We want to help Israeli companies as they grow in markets relevant to the IFC - emerging markets."

The IFC has $58 million worth of investments in Israeli companies, including Home Center setting up a chain of do it yourself stores in Russia, engineering firm Ashtrom's work in expanding Sangster International Airport in Jamaica and a project by Ormat Industries to build and operate a 24 MW geothermal power plant in Guatemala.

Since 1974, it has invested nearly $200 million in 18 Israeli projects in 14 countries, with another $100 million from other sources.

A year ago the IFC decided to invest in more cleantech companies. So far the IFC has invested around $150 million in the sector, mainly in companies and projects in China and India. Overall, it has global investments of more than $12 billion.

GROWTH AREA

"The segments we see most opportunities in are in technologies that relate to water - desalination, irrigation, waste and agricultural technologies," said Barisik, who leads the IFC's cleantech investments in Europe, Middle East and North Africa. "We are actively looking for (Israeli) businesses we can invest in."

"Within the next 12 to 18 months we should have committed another $65 million across all sectors which includes cleantech and agricultural technologies," he said, adding the number could be even larger. "Israeli companies are so strong ... in developing new technologies."

As for non-cleantech funding, Paula Alayo, the IFC's country manager for Israel, Greece, Portugal and Spain, said the IFC is in talks with an Israeli property developer that is expanding into India and south Asia, a firm seeking financing for power plants in Eastern Europe and Latin America and an insurance firm looking into a project in a number of emerging markets.

Latin America, Russia, China, and India are fast growing and require technology to feed swelling populations.

"Cleantech is where we see the growth," said Alayo.

The IFC finances up to half of the cost of a project, while the companies also contribute. The IFC then facilitates further private funding and dealing with local regulations through its network of more than 100 offices around the world.

Israeli banks hold $13 million of IFC syndicated loans, while the IFC since 2005 has issued eight guarantees under the global trade and finance program to Israeli banks totalling $22 million. (Editing by James Jukwey)