IFC, the private sector investment arm of World Bank, may invest up to $25 million in the second fund being raised by BanyanTree Capital Advisors Ltd. BanyanTree Growth Capital II targets $150-175 million to make structured investments in small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in India. The World Bank arm will invest 20 per cent of the total committed capital or up to $25 million in the fund.

BanyanTree's maiden fund was anchored by FMO and DEG, the development financial institutions of the Netherlands and Germany, respectively.

BanyanTree focuses on neglected sectors/themes like manufacturing and niche industrial segments that get amply reflected in its portfolio. Its investments are usually hybrid capital or mezzanine, which typically ensures a 3x return while offering limited dilution to promoters. This asset class is witnessing rising interest from investors, with CX Partners and its Limited Partner Morgan Creek Capital also setting up a $350 million fund.

BanyanTree raised $100 million for its first fund, led by managing director Sanjiv Singhal who headed structured finance for India at Standard Chartered Bank and later focused on South-east Asia. An e-mail query sent to Singhal did not elicit any response at the time of filing this article.

IFC has recently made commitments to other SME-focused Indian fund managers like Ambit Pragma Fund II, Zephyr Peacock India Fund III, Forum Synergies (India) PE Fund and Pragati India Fund.

The new fund comes as BanyanTree Growth Capital I has made two new investments this year. Only last month, it backed Esskay Auto Finance Pvt Ltd, a Jaipur-based non-banking financial company (NBFC) which finances pre-owned commercial vehicles. Prior to that, it had invested in Bhopal-based Dilip Buildcon Ltd, which is involved in EPC work for roads and bridges segment.

Another portfolio firm, Mumbai-based IT solutions provider Trimax IT Infrastructure and Services, filed for an IPO in 2011, where BanyanTree would be selling half its stake. The fund had also made a partial exit by selling its compulsorily convertible debentures (CCDs) in GEI Power to its parent firm GEI Industrial Systems Ltd, a manufacturer of air-cooled heat exchangers and condensers.

Its other portfolio companies include Axiom Cordages, GEI Industrial Systems, Deepak Fasteners and Dee Development Engineers.

