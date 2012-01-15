DUBAI Jan 15 International Finance Corp.
, a unit of the World Bank, plans to invest close to $1
billion by the end of June in countries including Egypt, Iraq,
Jordan and Libya, its regional director said on Sunday.
"We've invested so far more than a billion dollar since July
2011 and plan to invest another billion," Mouayed Makhlouf,
regional director for IFC in the Middle East and North Africa,
said on the sidelines of a conference in Dubai.
"We're definitely starting to look at Libya, mainly
financing trade," Makhlouf added.
IFC, which invests in developing the private sector in
emerging economies, is looking at sectors such as
infrastructure, education, financial services and trade, he
added.
IFC had invested $2.2 billion in the MENA region since
January last year, Makhlouf said, becoming an important conduit
of capital for companies impacted by unrest in the Arab world
last year.
It made a $50 million equity investment in Orascom
Construction Industries and agreed to lend $200
million to its subsidiary, Egyptian Fertilizer Company in July.
IFC also agreed in December to invest up to $110 million in
Jordan-based Hikma Pharmaceuticals to help improve
access to high-quality generic medicines in the MENA region.
Through its IFC Capitalisation Fund, which supports emerging
market banks, IFC signed a $170 million subordinated loan
agreement with Oman's Bank Muscat last month.